Bradford City striker Lee Angol has agreed fresh terms to extend his stay with the club, it has been confirmed.

Angol, 27, has endured a stop-start season due to injuries after arriving from Leyton Orient in the summer hindering the attacker’s game time.

Overall, he has played 21 times across all competitions this season, managing six goals and one assist in the process while featuring as a centre-forward or out on the left wing.

Now, the former Peterborough United man has put pen to paper on an initial one-year extension, with the club also holding the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

With Hughes seemingly planning to reshuffle his Bradford City squad ahead of the 2022/2023 campaign, Angol’s pace and movement in the final third is likely to be a key asset for the Bantams who will be looking to compete at the top end of League Two next season.

Important summer lies ahead…

In a season that promised so much following the summer appointment of promotion specialist Derek Adams, few would have expected Bradford City to be operating in the bottom half of the table.

With key players out of contract throughout the spine of the Bradford City side in the summer including highly-rated midfielder Elliot Watt, defensive stalwart Paudie O’Connor and the recently impressive Charles Vernam, you suspect Hughes will have a busy summer on his hands.

After winning four games from his opening 12 matches, Hughes and co will be looking to end the season on a high on Saturday when they face Carlisle United.