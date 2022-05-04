Blackburn Rovers loan man Reda Khadra has bid farewell to the Lancashire outfit as his temporary spell at Ewood Park nears an end.

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray revealed last week that Brighton and Hove Albion loanee could have played his last game for the club after picking up an injury, stating he only had a chance of returning if they earned a play-off spot.

However, with Rovers now out of the top six fight, it seems as though Khadra’s time with the club is coming to a close.

The 20-year-old has moved to send a farewell message to fans on Twitter, moving to thank fans, management and his teammates as his loan comes to an end, wishing the club all the best for the future. He said:

Khadra’s time at Ewood Park

After linking up with Blackburn Rovers, Khadra’s game time was initially sparse, waiting until November 20th to complete his first full 90 minutes in the Championship.

However, the German prodigy quickly became a popular figure among the Ewood Park faithful and managed to nail down a starting spot in Tony Mowbray’s side before injury brought an abrupt end to his season last month. Overall, the Brighton and Hove Albion talent has managed five goals and four assists in 28 outings for the Championship side, operating in a range of positions for Mowbray and co.

Now, he will return to Brighton and Hove Albion, who will have a decision to make on what next season holds for Khadra after his time with Blackburn Rovers.