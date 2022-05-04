Barnsley are ‘keen to speak’ with Burton Albion manager Jimmy Fllyd Hasselbaink about becoming the Tykes’ next manager, says Alan Nixon.

Barnsley are set to play in League One next season. They’ve endured a difficult campaign which has seen two new managers come in, with both eventually leaving.

Now though, The Sun reporter Nixon has revealed that Barnsley are keen to hold talks with Hasselbaink, 50, who is currently managing Burton Albion for a second time.

The former Chelsea striker has managed Royal Antwerp, QPR, Northampton Town and Burton Albion during his managerial career, with his Brewers side finishing the League One season just gone in 16th.

His side started the campaign brightly and looked like dark horses for a top-six spot before losing star striker Daniel Jebbison, who was recalled by parent club Sheffield United.

And now another South Yorkshire club in Barnsley could do Burton a detriment by swooping for Hasselbaink this summer.