Bolton Wanderers centre-back Ricardo Santos has revealed “talks look positive” over a new contract as his current deal winds down.

Bolton Wanderers man Santos has become increasingly important as his time with the club has progressed.

He starred in their promotion-winning 2020/21 campaign and following the departure of Antoni Sarcevic earlier this season, he assumed the role as club captain. The towering centre-back played 43 times across all competitions for the Trotters this campaign, but there has been some uncertainty surrounding his future with the club as his contract expires this summer.

But now, Santos has moved to provide a “positive” update on his situation.

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News, the Bolton Wanderers skipper has said “talks look positive” as he looks to extend his stay at the University of Bolton Stadium. Here’s what he had to say:

“I said I will wait until the end of the season. It is the end of the season now, so hopefully I can stay here.

“Me and the gaffer and my agent have been speaking so yeah, talks look positive.

“It is becoming a real family-based club. Just the backing they give us every week, they are amazing and the boys all really appreciate it.”

A summer boost

Bolton Wanderers will be hoping for a fruitful summer, and starting off by securing Santos’ future would be a step in the right direction.

Ian Evatt guided his side to a 9th place finish in their first campaign back in the League One and they will be hoping that next season can see them make inroads on the play-off spots. However, the third tier will be as competitive as ever next season, so Bolton Wanderers will be keen to hold onto Santos while making some fresh additions to bolster their ranks.

Some departures have already been confirmed, with Alex Baptiste, Andrew Tutte, Liam Gordon, Nathan Delfouneso, Liam Edwards, Matty Alexander, Jay Fitzmartin and Reiss Greenidge all leaving at the of their deals.