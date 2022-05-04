Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon is on Charlton Athletic;s shortlist of potential managers following their surprise sacking of Johnnie Jackson, reports Alan Nixon.

Lennon, 50, left Celtic last year after two years at the club, in what was his second spell in charge.

The Northern Irishman is currently managing Cypriot club Omonia but Nixon has revealed that Lennon is on Charlton Athletic’s shortlist of potential managers.

The Addicks finished in 13th place of the League One table after a turbulent season, which saw Jackson take control following Nigel Adkins’ dismissal.

He steered the club to safety but was yesterday relieved of his duties, in a surprise move from Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard.