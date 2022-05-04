Bolton Wanderers have held talks with Cambridge United’s Jack Iredale ahead of a potential summer move, reports claim.

Iredale, 26, sees his Cambridge United contract expire next month. The Australian has enjoyed a successful two-year spell with Cambridge United, helping them earn promotion from League Two last season.

And he’s impressed in League One this time round as well, featuring 35 times in the league with his side ending the season in 14th place of table.

Now though, it’s been reported that Ian Evatt’s Bolton Wanderers have held talks with Iredale. Speaking about Iredale last month, Cambridge boss Mark Bonner had this to say:

“He has had an excellent season and there have been contracts on the table for months for him.

“We haven’t heard back on them, so we’re obviously not quite expecting that to be honest. We imagine that he’ll move on in the summer, and he’s been linked with every club in the world since.

“He’s been unbelievable for us, he’s done great… He’s done incredibly well for us.”