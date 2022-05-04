Charlton Athletic’s loaned-in forward Elliot Lee has moved to thank Johnnie Jackson “for everything” after his surprise departure was confirmed on Tuesday.

Charlton Athletic announced earlier this week that they would be parting ways with manager Jackson upon the climax of their 2021/22 season.

The decision surprised many given how the Addicks legend has turned around their fortunes in his time at the helm. Jackson took charge on a caretaker basis in October 2021 before being handed the permanent role in December, eventually guiding his side to a 13th place finish after a dismal start under Nigel Adkins.

However, the 39-year-old will not lead the club any longer, and loaned-in forward Lee has now moved to send Jackson his thanks.

Speaking on Twitter, Lee moved to thank Jackson “for everything” in a short message, saying:

Thank you for everything gaffer ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/EVnTcWO9qz — Elliot Lee (@ElliotLee9) May 3, 2022

Looking ahead…

After relieving such a popular figure of his services at Charlton Athletic, owner Thomas Sandgaard simply has to get the next decision right.

His appointment of Adkins didn’t work out and Jackson was already in-house at The Valley, so getting this next managerial appointment right will be pivotal for him.

It will be hoped that a new boss can take the reigns at Charlton Athletic sooner rather than later in a bid to kick on with summer recruitment and to get to know their squad before embarking on the 2022/23 campaign, else the Addicks risk being left behind in both the transfer window and in their preparations for the new season, in which fans will be hoping for improvement.