Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma has taken a swipe at Watford following the Cherries’ promotion to the Premier League.

Last season, Lerma trolled Watford online after Bournemouth beat the Hornets on the south coast. Watford later responded when the Cherries lost to Brentford in the Championship play-off semi finals, with Watford having already secure automatic promotion at that point.

Now though, with Watford looking set for relegation from the Premier League, and Bournemouth having confirmed their promotion with a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest last night, Lerma tweeted this dig at Watford:

@WatfordFC now you can send the message to the local man thanks pic.twitter.com/JMVJZ1dmiM — Jefferson Lerma (@jeffersonlerma) May 3, 2022

Lerma, 27, has enjoyed another standout season in the Championship, featuring 34 times in the league and proving to be a hugely important player for the Cherries once again.

Bournemouth finish their season with a home game v Millwall this weekend.