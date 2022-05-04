Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has confirmed talks are ongoing with some out of contract players but insisted the main focus is on their play-off clashes with Sunderland.

Sheffield Wednesday secured their place in the League One play-offs with a comprehensive win over Portsmouth on the final day.

Their 4th place finish has set up a clash against fellow third-tier heavyweight Sunderland as both look to return to the Championship. However, the play-offs aren’t the only pressing matter at Hillsborough, with the likes of Massimo Luongo, Saido Berahino, Sam Hutchinson and more all approaching the end of their current deals.

Now, Sheffield Wednesday boss Moore has issued an update on the contract situation.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, the Wednesday manager confirmed that while some talks have been opened, the club’s sole focus is on their play-off semi-final ties against the Black Cats. Here’s what he had to say:

“Things are ongoing with the contracts.

“We’ve opened talks with one or two of the lads but it’s ongoing. It doesn’t take one day or a couple of weeks, it’s an ongoing process that will probably go on beyond the end of the season and into the earlier summer weeks.

“From our perspective we’re just focusing on the games, all that stuff is being taken care of. We’re coming together and we’re focusing on the game. We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves and focus on the ‘what ifs’, this and that.

“We have got games to focus on.”

Moore’s sole focus

The aim for Sheffield Wednesday at the start of the season was to bounce back to the Championship immediately, and they still have the chance to do just that, so it’s understandable that the main priority is to focus on on-pitch matters.

Sunderland are riding a wave of momentum heading into the play-offs and they certainly have experience when it comes to this stage of the season. It is now the third time in four seasons the Black Cats are in the League One play-offs, so Alex Neil’s side should know by now what it takes to get out of the third tier.

Sheffield Wednesday will be determined to condemn them to yet another season of League One football though, so it should make for two intriguing ties.