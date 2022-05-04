Bournemouth were victorious against Nottingham Forest last night, winning 1-0 to confirm promotion to the Premier League after a two-year absence.

The Cherries have been superb for the majority of the campaign, playing some great attacking football under Scott Parker. The win for them last night also denied Nottingham Forest’s hopes of securing automatic promotion.

The first-half started slow with neither side able to find a breakthrough early on. Bournemouth dominated possession but were unable to finish any of the chances that they created for the entirety of the half. Nottingham Forest opted for a counter-attacking style of play that caught their opposition off guard but they were unable to sway the game in their favour.

The second-half began with the Cherries continuing to find themselves on the front foot, midfielder Philip Billing being the difference when it came to creating chances. After a period of squandered opportunities and dominant play, substitute Kieffer Moore (83′) struck home to help Bournemouth confirm Premier League status for next season.

Here are three Bournemouth players that impressed in their crucial 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest…

Philip Billing – WhoScored rating 7.5

The Danish midfielder has been a standout performer for Bournemouth this season, impressing with his distribution and ability to create chances single-handedly. Billing once again proved this, setting up Moore for the winner last night.

The 25-year-old made a number of aerial contributions completing seven headers in the final third. However, Billing struggled to maintain possession, being dispossessed twice in attacking positions.

Lewis Cook – WhoScored rating 7.4

Cook has played an integral role for the Cherries for some time now, making a number of defensive and passing contributions to allow Billing to create the amount of opportunities that he does.

The midfielder once again fulfilled his defensive duties, completing two tackles and making three interceptions to deny Nottingham Forest from finding their way into the game.

Lloyd Kelly – WhoScored rating 7.3

Since joining Bournemouth, Kelly has played a crucial role in a back four that has kept a number of clean sheets all season. The 23-year-old makes a number of tackles per game, playing with a maturity that is unique for a player his age.

Kelly impressed with his distribution last night, completing 20 passes with a success rate of 82%. The former Bristol City man was unable to make much of a difference defensively, making just one tackle all game.