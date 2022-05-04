Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth has played down his links to Blackburn Rovers.

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray is set to leave the club this summer, and one named tipped to potentially replace him at Ewood Park is Ainsworth.

The Blackburn-born 48-year-old is in his 10th year at Wycombe Wanderers. He’s a hailed name at the League One club and his side are once again gearing up for a play-off bout.

But speaking ahead of his side’s upcoming clashes v MK Dons, Ainsworth said of his links to Blackburn Rovers (via Lancashire Telegraph):

“I’m humbled and flattered to be linked with jobs like that as they are obviously big clubs, but I am at a big club as well, and we’ve got plenty of time to do things here.

“Nothing is going to distract me from these play-offs and for me, it’s all about the play-offs and Wycombe Wanderers. I’ve been here before as it’s not like the first time so that’s probably a good thing.”