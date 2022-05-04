Bristol City are set to release midfielder Callum O’Dowda this summer, claims a report from Independent.ie.

O’Dowda, 27, looks set to leave Bristol City after a six-year stay at the club. The midfielder has racked up more than 100 league appearances for the Robins, including 20 in this campaign.

But injury has kept O’Dowda sidelined for the past two months, with his injury record over the past two seasons limiting him to less than 40 league appearances over the last two campaigns combined.

The Robins have the option of extending his stay by a further 12 months this summer, but it’s understood that the club are ready to let him leave as a free agent when his contract expires next month.

Nigel Pearson’s side look set to undergo more change this summer. The club have gone about rebuilding their playing squad after several years under Lee Johnson, with the Robins now sat in 17th place of the Championship table but looking to end the season on a three-game winning streak.