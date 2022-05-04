Celtic are set for a £2million cash windfall following Bournemouth’s promotion to the Premier League last night, it has been revealed.

Bournemouth beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 in the Championship last night to secure their return to the Premier League under Scott Parker.

The Cherries have claimed 2nd place behind Fulham after what’s been an impressive debut season for Parker, but reports have emerged revealing that the south coast club now owe Celtic a seven-figure sum.

Bournemouth signed Ryan Christie from Celtic ahead of this season. They paid a reported £2.5million for the midfielder who’s enjoyed a standout season in the Championship, with Celtic inserting a promotion clause into the deal.

Reports coming out of Scotland reveal that the Cherries now owe Celtic more than £2million ahead of the summer transfer window, giving the Scottish club some timely funding ahead of what looks to be another busy transfer window.

Celtic will net a further £1m as Bournemouth sealed the second automatic promotion place to the English Premier League. The shrewd Celts have also put in a survival clause, which means that if the South Coast side stay up after one season, they have to pay Celtic £1m again.