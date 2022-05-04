Arsenal youngster Omari Hutchinson is being linked with a loan move to Reading ahead of the 2022/23 Championship season, reports football.London.

Hutchinson, 18, has been brought into the Arsenal first-team by manager Mikel Arteta this season.

The Gunners boss is keen to usher in the next generation of younger Arsenal talents and Hutchinson is expected to head out on loan this summer, in a bid to gain some first-team experience.

And football.London have revealed that Reading are interested in taking the Englishman on loan for the upcoming Championship season.

The Royals narrowly escaped relegation to League One under Paul Ince this season and have already done transfer dealings with the Gunners, having taken Karl Hein in on loan earlier in this campaign.

Speaking to football.London about his younger players and their progression, Gunners boss Arteta said:

“It is part of the project and it is part of our DNA. Our academy players have to have opportunities in this club and we want to give them opportunities.

“But we have to give them when they are ready. We will decide, depending on the game, whether or not they are ready to take that next step. When I see them closer I will tell you if they are ready!”