3 Nottingham Forest players who disappointed in the 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest missed out on an automatic promotion spot following their defeat to Bournemouth last night, with their opponents confirming promotion to the Premier League on the night.
A win would’ve taken Steve Cooper’s side in to 2nd place going into the final game of the season, but it was a disappointing display from the Reds, who will have to settle for a play-off place.
They will learn their play-off opponents this weekend as they face Hull City away from home – a 3rd or 4th place finish still on the cards.
There were plenty of performances to forget, but here are three that disappointed the most in the 1-0 defeat…
Sam Surridge – WhoScored rating 5.76
The striker missed a chance early on in the game, unfortunately hitting the crossbar to keep it at 0-0.
That was his only shot of the game, whilst being caught offside twice throughout the tie. The 23-year-old also only completed 11 passes in the 90 minutes he played, whilst accumulating an accuracy of 54.5%.
Brennan Johnson – WhoScored rating 5.97
Another surprise on the list is 20-year-old Johnson, who failed to make any sort of impact that he is used to.
The attacking-midfield made a low number of just six passes with an accuracy of 50% – a staggering stat for his standards. He also made zero key passes in the big clash.
Scott McKenna – WhoScored rating 6.14
The Scottish centre-half wasn’t at fault for anything despite the result, but did pick up a low rating for his lack of impact.
McKenna made just one tackle and one interception, whilst having a passing accuracy of 55.6%, which is a surprising stat considering Nottingham Forest like to play from the back.
It was a night to forget for Cooper’s side, who can now focus on finishing in 3rd place ahead of preparing for a tough play-off run.