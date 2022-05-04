Nottingham Forest missed out on an automatic promotion spot following their defeat to Bournemouth last night, with their opponents confirming promotion to the Premier League on the night.

A win would’ve taken Steve Cooper’s side in to 2nd place going into the final game of the season, but it was a disappointing display from the Reds, who will have to settle for a play-off place.

They will learn their play-off opponents this weekend as they face Hull City away from home – a 3rd or 4th place finish still on the cards.

There were plenty of performances to forget, but here are three that disappointed the most in the 1-0 defeat…

Sam Surridge – WhoScored rating 5.76

The striker missed a chance early on in the game, unfortunately hitting the crossbar to keep it at 0-0.

That was his only shot of the game, whilst being caught offside twice throughout the tie. The 23-year-old also only completed 11 passes in the 90 minutes he played, whilst accumulating an accuracy of 54.5%.

Brennan Johnson – WhoScored rating 5.97

Another surprise on the list is 20-year-old Johnson, who failed to make any sort of impact that he is used to.

The attacking-midfield made a low number of just six passes with an accuracy of 50% – a staggering stat for his standards. He also made zero key passes in the big clash.

Scott McKenna – WhoScored rating 6.14

The Scottish centre-half wasn’t at fault for anything despite the result, but did pick up a low rating for his lack of impact.

McKenna made just one tackle and one interception, whilst having a passing accuracy of 55.6%, which is a surprising stat considering Nottingham Forest like to play from the back.

It was a night to forget for Cooper’s side, who can now focus on finishing in 3rd place ahead of preparing for a tough play-off run.