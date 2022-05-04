Rotherham Advertiser’s Paul Davis has said that Rotherham United are to begin contract talks next week ahead of the new season.

Rotherham United confirmed automatic promotion to the Championship on the final day over the weekend with a 2-0 win over Gillingham.

The Millers hadn’t been in the best form over the past month or so, but two wins and a draw in the last three games of the season got them over the line to finish in 2nd place.

Getting out of League One for the third time in a row of being is the division is a massive achievement, but next season, the Yorkshire side see many players’ deal come to an end.

The summer transfer window looks set to be a busy one for Rotherham United, with Paul Warne confirming that the club need up to nine signings.

Davis of the Rotherham Advertiser has reported that the club will begin contract talks ‘in most cases’ next week (see tweet below):

#rufc contract talks in most cases due to start next week. Players' trip abroad coming up first. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) May 3, 2022

The players out of contract…

The likes of Michael Smith, Chiedozie Ogbene, Viktor Johansson, Michael Ihiekwe, Angus Macdonald, Joe Mattock, Joshua Kayode, Mickel Miller, Jamie Lindsay and Freddie Ladapo all see their contracts expire at the end of the season.

The club hold an option to extend the deals of Ogbene, Johansson, Lindsay and Miller by a further year, whilst the rest are set to depart the club at this moment in time.

Rotherham United will enjoy the rest of the week celebrating promotion before next week looks set to get busy regarding movement in the squad.