Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has confirmed that he wants up to nine signings during the summer window, as per a tweet from Paul Davis.

Rotherham United confirmed promotion to the Championship over the weekend, with a 2-0 win away at Gillingham securing 2nd spot on League One.

It was a delightful day in Kent for the Millers, who rounded off their incredible season in style, with debutant Georgie Kelly netting in the 88th minute to put the game to bed.

Following the promotion, it now looks as though Warne and his staff are preparing for a busy summer, with the Rotherham United boss predicting ‘seven, eight, nine’ signings ahead of their return to the second tier.

A tweet from Rotherham Advertiser’s Davis read:

"Seven, eight, nine signings in the summer," predicts #rufc boss Paul Warne. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) May 3, 2022

Nervy summer ahead

The summer transfer window will be a nervy, but exciting one for all connected to the Millers, with star players potentially leaving, whilst some exciting players could arrive.

10 players see their deals come to an end in June, with the most notable ones including Michael Smith, Michael Ihiekwe, Chiedozie Ogbene and Viktor Johansson – with the latter two having 12-month extension options in their contract, which will surely be triggered.

Warne has said that no one will be sold ‘unless the money is right’, meaning a sizeable fee will be required to tempt Rotherham United to accept any bids for their players.

In a reply to a fan on Sunday, Davis said that the Millers are ready to table an offer for Sunderland loanee Will Grigg, with that potentially being the first bit of business to be done at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.