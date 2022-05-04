Ipswich Town are in for another League One season following their 11th placed finish this campaign.

The Town have had an underwhelming season, with ex-manager Paul Cook getting them off to a poor start in the first half of the campaign, until Kieran McKenna joined the side, somewhat reigniting belief back into the squad.

Ipswich Town fans will be eager to see what their boss can do in the transfer window, and then for a full season in charge.

Here we look at the latest news coming out of Portman Road…

Boss McKenna has emerged on the radar of Championship-bound Watford, as the Hornets will look to make an immediate return to the Premier League next season. The former Manchester United boss only joined this season, but may be tempted to a move to gain more experience in a higher division.

Portsmouth, Preston North End, Oxford United and Wigan Athletic are all reportedly keeping tabs on Ipswich Town striker James Norwood, with the 31-year-old departing the club in the summer. Norwood has been out of favour at the Town this year, and will be looking for regular game time as he gets older.

Peterborough United and Barnsley are the latest clubs to have shown interest in young striker Tyreece Simpson. The 20-year-old is heading for the exit door in the summer as per an official statement from the club last month.

Lastly, McKenna said over two weeks ago that he is keeping a close eye on midfielder Rakeem Harper, who spent the second half of the season on loan at relegated Crewe Alexandra. The Town boss is set to begin talks over the former West Brom man’s future in due course.