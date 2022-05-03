In their retained list announcement, Cambridge United have confirmed that star man Wes Hoolahan will depart the club.

Hoolahan has been a shining light in what has been an inspiring first season back in League One, scoring once and assisting on six occasions, whilst putting in some impressive midfield displays.

The U’s rounded off the season with a 2-2 draw against Cheltenham Town, seeing them finish in 14th place of the third tier table, exceeding pre-season expectations.

As well as Hoolahan, Cambridge United have confirmed that Kai-McKenzie Lyle and Tom Dickens will also depart the club upon the expiry of their contract.

Following the news, Hoolahan has spoke out on his time at the club:

“To play as much as I did and for us to have achieved what I did, it has been a really special part of my life and career.

“The day we won promotion is the day that will live with me the longest. Nobody gave us a chance that season and for us to finally get over the line – after a bit of a wobble – and then to celebrate with the fans on the roof was definitely my biggest highlight. Just an unbelievable day, season and moment for the club.

“I can’t thank the fans enough. They followed us everywhere this season and the Abbey was incredible. The atmosphere was electric and it was a pleasure to play in. It was pretty special to hear them sing my name as often as they did – it makes the hairs stand up on the back of your neck – so I feel like I had a good relationship with the fans.

“It is a special group of players and that is the main reason we achieved so much. All the players and staff pull in the same direction and it is quite special. I want to wish them and the Club as a whole all the best for next season and beyond.

“I will always be looking out for Cambridge scores now and follow as a fan. It was a great honour to play for the Club.”

A U’s legend

Despite only being at the club for two seasons, Hoolahan is a man who quickly became a fan favourite at the club, and many still may not know how they managed to acquire his services.

In the League Two promotion-winning season, the 39-year-old was in the team of the season, as well as being nominated for the player of the season, which his teammate Paul Mullin ended up taking home.

Hoolahan netted seven goals and provided eight assists in what was an incredible campaign, and it will be exciting to know whether the former Norwich City star will keep playing elsewhere or hang his boots up.

There’s no doubt he still has the fitness levels to continue, but it’s down to him whether he thinks he has done enough in his prolonged career.