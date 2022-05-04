Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom says he hopes Rhian Brewster will be back to full fitness for the start of pre-season, as per a report from YorkshireLive.

The 22-year-old had scored three goals in 14 appearances for the Blades this season before he was forced off in United’s 2-0 over Peterborough United with a hamstring injury in January and then ruled out for the season.

The Blades have been plagued with injuries this season, especially with attacking players and Brewster will be hoping to get back playing in preparation for next season, whether that be in Championship or the Premier League.

What has Paul Heckingbottom said?

The Sheffield United manager has said that Brewster was “back on grass” last week for the first time since his injury.

He also added that out of the long list of United players who have been sidelined, which includes, David McGoldrick, Jayden Bogle and most recently David McGoldrick.

When asked if any players will be back in time for the start of pre-season, the Blades boss said:

“Probably Rhian has the best chance. He has been back on grass for the first time.

“Others are touch and go and it will be a case of seeing how they go, but Rhian is the furthest down the line.”

The medical department will be focusing on players who can have an impact on the remainder of the season.

Captain Billy Sharp missed the victory at QPR on Friday with a calf tear, Heckingbottom has admitted he expects him to miss Saturday’s game against Fulham.

He is also said that Sharp is ready to fight “tooth and nail” to be part of the promotion push if United can secure a playoff spot.

Sheffield United sit in 5th place of the Championship table as it stands, with a home game v Fulham this weekend capping their season.

The Blades could still miss out on a play-off spot with Middlesbrough and Millwall both lurking outside the top-six.