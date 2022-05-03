Nottingham Forest will be backed by 3,634 fans for their trip to Hull City in the Championship this weekend.

Nottingham Forest conclude what has been a magnificent campaign with a trip to the MKM Stadium this weekend, where they’ll play Hull City.

The club had an initial allocation of 3,281 for the journey but were provided an additional 353 tickets which have now sold out, meaning that more than 3,500 Nottingham Forest fans will be heading to the game.

It should make for an enjoyable end to what’s been an enjoyable season under Steve Cooper – the former Swansea City boss has exceeded all expectations at the club, putting them in with a chance of securing automatic promotion to the Premier League after taking over with the club bottom of the Championship.

First on the agenda at Forest though is a huge match away at Bournemouth tonight.

A Vitality important test…

The game at the Vitality Stadium is one of huge importance for both sides. The Cherries go into tonight in 2nd place of the table, knowing that a win would earn them promotion into the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Forest can draw level on points and further exceed Bournemouth’s goal difference with a win – Bournemouth’s current goal difference is 33 compared to Forest’s 34.

Tonight’s game is as tight as can be but the Reds will be hoping to continue their momentum against an inconsistent Bournemouth side, who’ve won just two of their last six league outings.

A positive performance tonight could set Forest up for a promotion party on the Humber when they head to Hull City in the Championship this weekend.