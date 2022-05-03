Swindon Town are closing in on securing a spot in the League Two play-offs with one game of the regular season remaining.

Swindon Town travel to Walsall in their final game of the season this weekend. A win would guarantee Ben Garner’s side a place in the League Two play-offs this season, with the likes of Tranmere Rovers and Sutton United both able to leapfrog Swindon on the final day of the campaign.

Many people had written Swindon Town off this season. But midfielder Jonny Williams has rued those who did write Swindon off, saying after their weekend win over Barrow:

“I think I said a few weeks ago that teams had started to write us off after we’d ended up in 11th, that was the lowest we’d been all season.

“I always said if we go to Walsall with something to play for then I’d take it. To now be in with that chance of win and we’re in there (play-offs), that’s a great position to be in.”

And another name who hailed Swindon Town after the weekend was the Barrow boss himself, former Swindon boss Phil Brown.

He was in charge of the Robins briefly in 2018 and speaking after his side’s 2-1 loss at the hands of Swindon Town last weekend, Brown said:

“They’ve got a great chance (of going up), a great opportunity. There is no doubt about it, they’re a very good football team and we had a game plan to try and stop that.

“But yeah, they’ve got a great chance. Good luck to them, I want to see them get promoted 100 per cent.”



Lastly, Swindon’s Harry McKirdy has been linked with a move to Hibernian in recent weeks – the 25-year-old has netted an impressive 18 goals in League Two this season whilst claiming eight assists in the process.

Speaking about his impact, Garner said after the Barrow win:

“Harry is a fantastic team player; you’ve only got to look at the goal on Tuesday night and the ball he put across for Louie Barry.

“He wants to score in every single game, in training. If he misses a chance in training or if he misses in a shooting drill, he’s his own harshest critic. He’s got that desire to score goals, and I never want to take that away from him.”

Swindon Town v Walsall kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.