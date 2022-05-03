Charlton Athletic have announced that they are parting company with Johnnie Jackson.

Charlton Athletic have cut ties with their manager following the end of the season.

Jackson, 39, has now moved on and the Addicks are in the hunt for his replacement.

Here are three managers that they should target now-

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

The current Burton Albion boss was said to be keen on the Charlton Athletic job back in November, as reported by London News Online.

He has done an impressive job with the Brewers and is a familiar face to the Addicks’ fans having played for the club during the 2006/07 season.

Mark Warburton

The former Brentford, Rangers and Nottingham Forest boss is available this summer after being sacked by QPR.

He has done a steady job with the Hoops over the past few years but their failure to get into the play-offs this past season has ultimately cost him his job.

Warburton is a vastly experienced boss and luring him down to League One would be a big statement of intent.

Michael Appleton

The 46-year-old has left fellow Lincoln City and has a big decision to make on his next move in the game.

He got the Imps to the play-off final last year and his side were denied promotion to the Championship after losing to Blackpool at Wembley.

They then had a difficult past campaign and weren’t able to reach the same heights but Appleton has more than proved his worth at this level and would be a shrewd appointment if Charlton Athletic were able to bring him down south.

He has today been linked with a move to Salford City, as per journalist Alan Nixon (via Football League World).