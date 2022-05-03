Lincoln City do not have former Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson on their managerial radar, it has been reported.

Lincoln City are on the lookout for a new manager after confirming they had parted ways with Michael Appleton upon the climax of their 2021/22 season.

Although a widely respected manager and a popular figure at Sincil Bank, it seems the time is right for both the Imps and Appleton to look for a fresh start elsewhere after a challenging campaign.

Lincoln City have already begun their search for a new boss, but it has now emerged that one manager who is not on their radar is former Peterborough United boss Ferguson. The 50-year-old left London Road back in February and has remained out of work since, but he won’t be making his return to the game with the Imps, as per the Peterborough Telegraph.

The hunt for a new boss…

It has already been said that Lincoln City are looking to recruit a manager that is willing to bring new players through, and the Peterborough Telegraph’s report adds the Imps are on the hunt for a young boss.

They aren’t wasting any time either, with Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley said to have been formally approached by the Imps over possibly taking over the vacant post at Sincil Bank.

Bradley has been in charge of the Irish side since 2016, leading them to two League of Ireland titles in consecutive years (2020, 2021) as well as collecting two more domestic trophies along the way.