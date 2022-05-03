Charlton Athletic have parted company with Johnnie Jackson, as announced on their official club website.

Charlton Athletic have cut ties with their boss following the end of the season.

Jackson, 39, has been in charge of the Addicks since December.

However, they have now deciding to sack him in a shock move by owner Thomas Sandgaard.

Charlton Athletic surprise decision

Charlton Athletic initially appointed Jackson on an interim basis back in October last year following the dismissal of Nigel Adkins.

The London club were struggling near the bottom of the League One table and he came in and steadied the ship before he was handed the full-time role.

They ended up finishing the campaign in 13th position, which was well below what they wanted before a ball was kicked last summer, and the club’s hierarchy have now made the drastic decision to cut ties with him.

Their official club website says that their search for a replacement is underway already.

The big question is what next for Charlton Athletic? It appears Sandgaard wants to go for a fresh approach after their poor season and they have a big decision to make on who they want next.

The main reason behind their failure this term was their poor recruitment last summer. They took too long to get deals over the line and their players took a while to gel together.

Their quick decision to sack Jackson after Saturday’s loss to Ipswich Town suggests they are getting ready early for the next few months ahead.