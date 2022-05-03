Lincoln City have made an official approach to Shamrock Rovers regarding manager Stephen Bradley, reports Independent.ie.

Lincoln City parted ways with Michael Appleton after their 2-1 win over Crewe Alexandra on the final day of the League One season on Saturday.

Since, Bradley has emerged as a leading contender to replace Appleton at the LNER Stadium and now, Independent.ie has revealed that Lincoln City have made an official approach to the Irish club over Bradley.

The report goes on to reveal that Bradley, 37, is under contract at Shamrock Rovers and so the two clubs would need to agree on a compensation package if Bradley were to take on the job.

Bradley has been with Shamrock since 2016 and has gained a good reputation in the Irish game. He’s overseen more than 200 games in charge of the club, winning back-to-back league titles and two domestic trophies in the process.

The Imps are a club with great ambition and so they’ll want a manager with that winning mentality, and Bradley seems to fit the bill.

The summer ahead…

Lincoln City have wasted no time in finding Appleton’s successor. It suggests that Appleton’s exit was on the cards for a while but still, the Imps look to be making good progress in finding their next boss.

And Bradley, although he’s a risky appointment, looks to be a really exciting one – he’s unproven in England but is highly-regard in Ireland, and he’s enjoyed great success on a very limited budget at Shamrock.

If he can turn the Imps back into play-off contenders next season then he’ll be a favoured appointment.