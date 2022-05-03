In their retained list announcement, Bolton Wanderers have confirmed that Hamburg loanee Xavier Amaechi will not return to the club.

Bolton Wanderers have rounded off their League One season by finishing in 9th place – an impressive campaign following their promotion from League Two last season.

The free-scoring Whites may have been in for a shout of a play-off spot if their defensive form was more consistent.

Following the end of the season, like all clubs do, Bolton Wanderers have announced their retained list ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Alex Baptiste Andrew Tutte Liam Gordon Nathan Delfouneso Liam Edwards Matty Alexander, Jay Fitzmartin and Reiss Greenidge are all departing the club upon their contract end.

Meanwhile, the club have confirmed that loanee Amaechi will not be returning to the club for next season, and will instead join back up with his parent club in Hamburg.

A difficult season

Despite impressing in spells, Amaechi has struggled with injury this season, limiting him to just 10 League One appearances.

The 21-year-old has netted one goal and assisted once since signing on a temporary deal in January. He had his six-month loan spell extended until the end of the season, giving him a chance to recover and make an impact.

He has played just twice in the past two months, but some fans of Bolton Wanderers may have wanted to see a return so that he can really show his quality when fit.

There’s no doubt the former Arsenal youngster has potential, and we could may well see him back in England for a spell at a different club.