QPR youngster Dillon De Silva is starting for the R’s U23s against Wigan Athletic’s youngsters this afternoon after a lengthy injury absence.

QPR academy talent De Silva appeared in a couple of Championship matchday squads last season.

The 20-year-old was an unused substitute in Rangers’ clashes with Bristol City, Stoke City and Wycombe Wanderers back in 2020, with his game time coming for the club’s youth sides. However, he has been sidelined for the last five months as per West London Sport. Now though, he has made his return to action.

As confirmed by the club ahead of their clash with Wigan Athletic’s U23s, De Silva is back in the starting XI following an extended spell on the sidelines through injury.

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨 Here's how our 𝗨𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿-𝟮𝟯𝘀 line up this afternoon 📝#QPR | #QPRU23 — QPR FC (@QPR) May 3, 2022

One to watch for next season?

De Silva has already been in and around QPR’s first-team before, so he will be hoping that he can kick on and prove his abilities once again after a lengthy spell out. The next few months before the 2022/23 campaign kicks off will give youngsters like De Silva the chance to prove they desire a shot at senior football, and the R’s haven’t shown fear in giving opportunities to exciting academy talents before.

Current Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze starred for QPR before making the move to Selhurst Park, while Ilias Chair is the prime example of a player currently in the club’s first-team.

De Silva already has international experience under his belt too.

He has nine appearances for the Sri Lankan national team under his belt, chipping in with one goal and three assists for the Golden Army.