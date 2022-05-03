Bolton Wanderers have released Bradford City loan man Nathan Delfouneso, as detailed on their retained list.

Bolton Wanderers have decided to cut ties with the striker.

Delfouneso, 31, is officially out of contract at the end of next month and will become a free agent.

He saw his game time with the Trotters dry up and was loaned out to Valley Parade in the January transfer window to get some more opportunities.

Bolton Wanderers make their decision

Bolton Wanderers signed the Delfouneso back in 2020 and he scored eight goals in 47 games in all competitions during his first campaign at the club to help them gain promotion to League One under Ian Evatt.

However, he played only 11 times this term and has now played his last game for the Whites.

Bradford City landed him this past winter to add more competition and depth to their options up top and have a decision to make now as to whether they want to snap him up on a permanent basis.

The attacker has made six league appearances for the Bantams but hasn’t found the net left with one game left of his loan stint.

He is playing for the Yorkshire side this afternoon in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Brentford B team.

Delfouneso is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and has previously played for the likes of Aston Villa, Blackpool and Swindon Town.

Ian Evatt’s side have decided to cut ties with him now and he is poised for a new chapter in his career somewhere else.