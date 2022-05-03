Derby County youngster Marko Borkovic will be joining Ohio State Buckeyes when his contract with the Rams expires this summer, it has emerged.

Derby County could see a hefty turnover of players again this summer with a host of players ranging from the youth academy to Wayne Rooney’s first-team out of contract at the end of the season.

One player who is coming to the end of a two-year scholarship deal is young forward Borkovic, and it has been confirmed he will be heading elsewhere when his contract comes to an end.

College side Ohio State Buckeyes, who represent Ohio State University, have confirmed they have agreed a deal with Borkovic.

The 18-year-old has penned a deal with the United States college side, opening the door to a new challenge after his time on the books with Derby County. Borkovic joined from Maidenhead United’s academy in 2020 and over the course of his two years with the club, he has featured regularly for the U18s.

Borkovic also has one senior appearance to his name, coming on off the bench against Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup back in August.

Derby County’s productive academy

Derby County’s academy has been vital for the club’s survival over recent years, with plenty of young players being called up from the youth ranks to cover for a shortage of senior options.

Plenty of the club’s young talents look as though they could have important roles with the Rams moving forward too.

The likes of Luke Plange, Festy Ebosele, Liam Thompson, Eiran Cashin, Malcolm Ebiowei, Dylan Williams, Jack Stretton and more have all broken into the senior side this season, while Max Bird, Louie Sibley, Jason Knight and Lee Buchanan have remained in the side too.