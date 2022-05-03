Carlisle United boss Paul Simpson says the club are interested in bringing back Southampton loan man Dynel Simeu this summer.

Carlisle United landed the youngster on loan during the January transfer window.

Simeu, 20, was given the green light by the Saints to get some first-team experience under his belt.

He has since been a real hit with the Cumbrians and has helped them secure their Football League status.

Simpson is open to re-signing him for next season but expects there to be competition for his signature.

He has said, as per the News and Star:

“My focus is on getting a spine of a team, with permanent signings if we possibly can, and then we’ll look at the loan market of just adding a few. Dynel is one of them, I think he’s shown us in my time here what he’s about.”

He added:

“The fans have taken to him and what I’ve really pleased me about him is that when you get loan players, they don’t always get clubs and they don’t get an affinity with them. He’s embraced the whole thing.

“It’s a really strange thing to say, but coming up and playing at Carlisle United is a unique situation. You have to get it or it doesn’t work. He certainly has got it and I’m sure there’ll be discussions about it.

“Being honest, I’m expecting them to want him to go a little bit higher, possibly the next level, so we’ll see if that happens and we’ll take it from there.”

Popular man at Carlisle United

It is safe to say not many Carlisle United fans will have known much about Simeu when he rocked up at Brunton Park this past winter.

He could have easily stayed in the comfort of a Premier League development squad but opted to test himself and move up to Cumbria on a temporary basis.

The youngster has adapted well to life in League Two and has made 18 league appearances since his switch.

Simeu started his career in the academy at Chelsea and rose up through the ranks at Stamford Bridge. He went on to be a regular for the Blues’ at both U18s and U23s level before Southampton swooped in for him in 2021.

He has since played 17 times for the Saints’ B team, chipping in with two goals from defence, and they have a decision to make on what to do with him when he returns back down south.