Newport County boss James Rowberry ‘has emerged as a top contender’ for the QPR job, reports Football Insider.

Rowberry, 37, is currently manager of League Two side Newport County. The Newport-born coach was installed as the club’s manager back in October and he’s so far done a good job of steadying the ship at the Welsh club.

Prior to that, he spent several years working at Cardiff City, under several managers including former QPR boss Neil Warnock.

QPR have recently confirmed however that Warburton is set to leave the club this summer and now, Football Insider claim that Rowberry is a leading candidate to replace Warburton.

An underwhelming contender?

Rowberry has very little managerial experience to his name. Newport County is his first managerial position and he’s only overseen 34 games in charge, winning less than half of them.

Whilst he may have done a decent job at Newport, the QPR job is a whole new challenge with completely different goals and obstacles.

For QPR fans, Rowberry might not be the big name appointment they were hoping for this summer, and for Newport County fans, they won’t be happy to see their manager being linked with a Championship job so soon into his tenure.

QPR though are a club working on a low budget these days and so Warburton’s replacement won’t be a pricey one, unless the club goes all out to secure an ambitious appointment which seems unlikely.

Rowberry certainly fits the bill but the question is whether he has the experience to lead this QPR side or not.