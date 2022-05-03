Bradford City are taking a look at a trialist goalkeeper this afternoon, as detailed on their official Twitter page.

Bradford City are casting their eyes over an unnamed stopper as they take on Brentford B team in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Valley Parade.

The Bantams are also giving run-outs to senior players such as Callum Cooke, Andy Cook, Levi Sutton and Nathan Delfouneso.

Here is their starting XI, including their anonymous ‘keeper (see tweet below):

Brentford are playing a relatively young side as well with their first-team losing away at Manchester United last night. The Bees have a couple of trialists on their bench.

Bradford City planning for next season

The fact Bradford City are playing a new goalkeeper today suggests that Richard O’Donnell might be heading out the exit door.

He has fallen out of favour over recent times and is out of contract at the end of next month. The former Sheffield Wednesday man was linked with fellow fourth tier side Hartlepool United in the January transfer window.

The Bantams swooped to sign Alex Bass from Portsmouth for the second-half of this campaign and he is due to return to his parent club soon which would create another vacancy between the sticks.

It is yet to be known at this stage who their trial stopper is as Mark Hughes gears up for his first full season in charge of the Yorkshire outfit.

He took over from Derek Adams in late February and has since won four out of his opening 12 games.