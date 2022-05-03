Shrewsbury Town have offered a new contract to goalkeeper Jaden Bevan, as detailed on their retained list.

Shrewsbury Town are keen to keep hold of the young stopper.

Bevan, 19, sees his current deal expire at the end of next month and he is currently due to become a free agent.

The club now awaits to see whether he will put pen-to-paper on an extension or moves on to a new home.

One for the future at Shrewsbury Town?

Bevan may well be Shrewsbury Town’s third choice ‘keeper next season if he stays because Cameron Gregory is leaving this summer.

Also heading out the exit door are Ethan Ebanks-Landell, Shaun Whalley, Aaron Pierre, Josh Daniels and David Davis.

Steve Cotterill’s side have extended Harry Burgoyne, Josh Vela and Elliott Bennett’s deals which is a big boost going into the next campaign.

Bevan is from Shrewsbury and has been on the books of the League One side for his whole career to date. He has risen up through the academy and has been a regular at various youth levels over the past few years.

The 6ft 2inc stopper is yet to make a first-team appearances but has gained experience out on loan at non-league Haughmond in the past.

Cotterill’s side ended up finishing 18th in the league table and will be relieved that they weren’t sucked into a relegation battle.

They will be looking to progress now and have a big summer transfer window ahead of them after announcing their retained list quite early.