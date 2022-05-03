Liverpool’s Neco Williams, who is on loan at Fulham, has said that he wants to play regular first-team football in the Premier League.

The right-back joined Fulham on a six-month loan deal during the January transfer window, and has been a revelation for Marco Silva.

The Cottagers confirmed promotion to the Premier League over a week ago, and last night wrapped up the Championship title with a staggering 7-0 win over Luton Town.

Williams has featured in 14 league games since his arrival, and has netted two goals and set-up two from defence.

The 21-year-old has made 33 appearances in all competitions for his parent club in Liverpool, and is a very highly-rated young man at the European giants.

Fulham fans will no doubt want to see Williams back at Craven Cottage for their Premier League run-in next season.

Here is what the Welsh international had to say on his future ahead of returning to Merseyside in the summer…

“Right now, I just want to play football week in and week out,” he told the Liverpool Echo.

“I want to play as much as possible and gain as much experience as possible, and so far it has definitely helped me.

“I’ve gone from starting a Champions League game against AC Milan and beating them 2-1 to playing Barnsley. So I have gained quite a lot of valuable and varied experience at such a young age.

“I want to be a Premier League player. For me, I think it’s the best and the toughest league in the world. And you always want to be playing against the best players in the world, you always want to play in the best league in the world.”

Can a deal be done?

There has been speculation recently of Williams returning to Fulham, but since, the defender himself has said that his preference would be to stay with Liverpool and fight for a first-team spot.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold being the first-choice right-back and showing signs of one of the best in the world at the moment, Williams will have to show something special to get into Liverpool’s starting XI.

With Fulham now in the Premier League for next season, the move will always be on for Williams, who may change his mind and return to London to get regular Premier League football.

His contract with the Merseyside club expires in 2025, so another loan deal may be on.