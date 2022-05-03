Fulham have not made an approach to sign Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres, reports CoventryLive.

Yesterday, reports emerged claiming that Fulham had made an official approach to Coventry City regarding Gyokeres.

The Swede has netted 16 goals in the Championship this season, and Fulham are in the market for a striker to act as back up to Aleksandar Mitrovic in the Premier League next season.

But CoventryLive reporter Andy Turner has revealed that the Championship winners have not made a formal approach to the Sky Blues over Gyokeres, writing:

“First and foremost, the good news is that CoventryLive understands that, contrary to reports, Fulham have not made an approach, contact or any formal inquiries to Coventry City. That doesn’t mean they won’t, or that feelers have been put out, but, as of today (Tuesday, May 3), no formal or official call has been made.”

The Sky Blues signed Gyokeres from Brighton and Hove Albion last summer for close to £1million. He started the season in blistering form but found goals hard to come by during the mid-section of the season.

Though the 23-year-old has scored a handful of goals in recent weeks to boost his Championship tally to an impressive 16 for the season.

Speculation…

Fulham’s links to Gyokeres then may well be speculation ahead of what looks to be another busy summer for the Londoners.

This time round, they look a much more complete unit under Silva and fans will be optimistic that their team can start to establish themselves in the Premier League next time round, rather than suffer another immediate relegation.

For Coventry, they’ll no doubt be expecting interest in the likes of Gyokeres this summer, after an impressive season from the Swedish international.

If Mark Robins can keep his team in tact though, they could yet challenge for top-six next time round.