Plymouth Argyle defender Finlay Craske has signed his first professional contract, as announced on their official club website.

Plymouth Argyle have tied up a deal for the youngster ahead of next season.

Craske, 19, has spent the past 12 months as a third year scholar.

He has recently been spending time out on loan at non-league side Plymouth Parkway to get some experience under his belt, having previously had a stint at Tiverton in the past as well.

One for the future at Plymouth Argyle

Craske has risen up through the academy at Home Park and has been a regular for the Pilgrims at various youth levels over the past few years.

He was given his first-team debut by former boss Ryan Lowe back in November 2020 in an EFL Trophy clash against Newport County.

The teenager has since played twice more for the League One outfit and will be hoping for more game time in the next campaign having secured his future.

Plymouth Argyle ended up missing out on the play-offs this season under Steven Schumacher and were beaten 5-0 at home by MK Dons on the final day.

It is a blow that they missed out so late on but the planning starts now for next term.

The Pilgrims have also confirmed that apprentices Will Jenkins-Davies and Oscar Halls have also been offered fresh terms, whilst Brandon Pursall has had his contract option exercised.

They have also decided to release Carlo Garside, Oscar Massey, Ethan Mitchell, Lewis Moyle, Oscar Rutherford, Jamal Salawu, Angel Waruih, Rhys Shirley and Alfie Wotton.