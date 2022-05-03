Bristol City have confirmed young defender Duncan Idehen has put pen to paper on a new two-year deal at Ashton Gate.

Bristol City recruited young centre-back Idehen earlier this season, bringing him into their youth ranks after impressing for Grimsby Town.

The 19-year-old only penned a short-term deal to keep him with the Robins until the end of the season but now, it has been confirmed that the Championship side have handed the promising defender a new contract.

As announced on the club’s official website, Idehen has put pen to paper on a new two-year contract with Bristol City. The agreement will keep him at Ashton Gate until the summer of 2024 and he will now be hoping to kick on and nail down a place in Nigel Pearson’s first-team.

Pearson’s praise

Bristol City boss Pearson has already taken note of Idehen’s abilities and said after his impressive debut off the bench against Derby County that the club would be keeping him beyond the end of this season.

The former Leicester City and Watford boss labelled the youngster as a “very good” and “destructive” defender at the time.

It will be hoped that this summer can see Idehen affirm his place in Pearson’s first-team plans ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, and it certainly seems that the Bristol City boss is a big fan of the defender. However, after earning a new deal, the hard work will continue as the promising youngster bids to forge a career for himself with the Robins.