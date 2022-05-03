Rotherham United have confirmed promotion to the Championship following their 2-0 win away at Gillingham on Saturday.

A blistering season from Rotherham United ended on a fully deserved high over the weekend, being automatically promoted to the Championship after finishing in 2nd place of the League One table.

Huddersfield Town loanee Rarmani Edmonds-Green and debutant Georgie Kelly rounded of a great day in Kent for the Millers, who can now sit back and prepare for next season.

One thing that they will start to look at now is their recruitment plans for next season, and they should consider brining back centre-back Edmonds-Green on a loan deal from Huddersfield Town, but it seems the deal could only be done on one condition…

Can a deal be done?

If Huddersfield Town are promoted to the Premier League via the play-offs, they would surely be open to once again loaning out Edmonds-Green.

The 23-year-old has been struck with an injury this season, limiting his game time to just 28 appearances. But despite that, Millers fans have been full of praise for the centre-half, who has been solid when called upon.

In Rotherham United’s last three games, Edmonds-Green started them all and scored two goals, whilst the Yorkshire side didn’t lose in any of them, edging them to automatic promotion.

If seems as though a permanent deal wouldn’t be on the cards, with him signing a new deal at the Terriers until the summer of 2024 in January.

If made available for loan, Rotherham United could may well be Edmonds-Green’s first-choice after enduring such a successful season under Paul Warne.

It would be a massive boost towards the Millers’ hopes of staying up in the Championship, so there’s no doubt that the club should go all out to sign their loan star permanently from their Yorkshire counterparts.