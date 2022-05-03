Nottingham Forest ‘would be able to fight off top flight interest’ in Brennan Johnson should they earn promotion to the Premier League this summer, reports claim.

Johnson, 20, has been a standout player in the Championship this season. The Welshman has scored an impressive 15 goals whilst claiming 10 assists for Nottingham Forest, who could move into the automatic promotion spots when they face Bournemouth in the Championship later this evening.

Should Steve Cooper’s side miss out on promotion this season, then it looks highly likely that Forest will lose a number of their key players – Johnson being one of them.

He’s been linked with a number of Premier League clubs in recent weeks including Brentford, Everton and Newcastle United among others.

But reports have surfaced claiming that Forest will be able to keep hold of the youngster should they earn promotion to the Premier League this summer.

Promotion or nothing…

Forest seem to have a lot riding on this season. A lot of Cooper’s best players are either on loan at the club or are being linked with Premier League moves, and so missing out on promotion could really set them back in terms of their playing squad.

But the Reds have it all to play for. They look like the strongest team entering the play-off picture and they could yet claim 2nd place in the table, which would be a remarkable achievement for the club.

They face Bournemouth tonight in a huge match up on the south coast – Johnson will need to be at his best to help Forest get across the line, and to give his boyhood club a chance of retaining his services beyond this season.