Sunderland are gearing up for their play-off semi-final clashes with Sheffield Wednesday after confirming a 5th place finish in League One.

Sunderland rounded off the regular League One season with a win over Morecambe, confirming their place in the play-offs and setting up a heavyweight clash against Sheffield Wednesday in the process.

Before they embark on their play-off campaign, we take a look at the latest news coming out of Sunderland…

Firstly, out of contract goalkeeper Lee Burge has made it clear that he wants to stay with Sunderland beyond the end of the summer. The 29-year-old acknowledged that while the decision over his future is the Black Cats’ to make, he would love to extend his stay at the Stadium of Light.

One potential outgoing could be midfield starlet Dan Neil, who has now been linked with Premier League side Spurs. Football Insider has claimed Antonio Conte’s outfit have identified the Sunderland academy graduate as a potential target ahead of the summer transfer window.

Elsewhere, the Black Cats are sweating on the fitness of star forward Nathan Broadhead, with an injury picked up against Morecambe leaving him a major doubt for the first leg against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Everton loanee has been a standout performer for Sunderland when fit, scoring 13 goals in 25 games while seeing injury limit his game time.

Finally, it has been revealed that Sunderland have handed an allocation of 2,000 tickets to Sheffield Wednesday for their play-off semi-final first leg, which takes place at the Stadium of Light this Friday.