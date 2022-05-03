Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic is The72’s Championship Player of the Season for the 2021/22 campaign, having recieved more than 25% of the votes in our recent poll.

This season, we have seen one of, if not the best individual season in Championship history, with Mitrovic having an eye-opening campaign.

The Serbian has been the shining light in a Fulham team who have just confirmed the second tier title earlier this week before playing the last game of the season.

27-year-old Mitrovic has smashed the record for most goals scored by a player in a Championship season, netting 43 goals in 43 games – a quite staggering stat.

That means the striker has contributed to 40.5% of Fulham’s record breaking 106 goals this campaign, and there’s no doubt that the Cottagers wouldn’t be at the summit of the table without him.

It is by far his best season in his career, with the last Championship campaign in 2019/20 coming the closest to it, where he scored 26 league goals in Fulham’s play-off winning season.

Mitrovic has never really found his feet in the Premier League, scoring just 24 goals in 104 appearances, but with him hitting new heights this season, is it finally the time where we see the talisman make an impact in the top tier of English football?