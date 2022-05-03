Nottingham Forest are ‘confident’ of being able to sign Djed Spence should they earn promotion to the Premier League this season, reports claim.

Spence, 21, has become one of the most in-demand footballers in Europe. His performances on loan at Nottingham Forest this season have been impeccable and it’s seen him linked with some of the biggest clubs in the country.

The likes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been closely linked, with both Manchester United and Manchester City tipped to move for the right wing-back this summer as well.

Now though, reports have surfaced claiming that Nottingham Forest are themselves confident of signing Spence permanently this summer, providing that they earn promotion to the Premier League.

It is also said that the Englishman could be available for between £15 – £17million.

Do Forest have a chance of signing Spence?

If Forest have Premier League status then they could have as much of a chance as anyone. But question marks still remain here: Can Forest realistically beat the likes of Arsenal and Spurs to the signing of Spence? Can they cough up close to £20million for his services?

Both questions could be answered in the coming weeks once Forest’s fate is decided in he Championship. They’ve confirmed themselves a play-off spot but could yet secure automatic promotion with a crunch match v Bournemouth on the cards tonight.

A win for Forest would bring them level on points with the Cherries, taking the race for 2nd tight down to the final day.

Spence’s involvement tonight and against Hull City this weekend will be as important as ever.