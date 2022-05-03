Charlton Athletic and Burton Albion are said to be eyeing up a bargain swoop for Oxford United’s out of contract midfielder Alex Gorrin.

Charlton Athletic will be in the market for some fresh faces after a 2021/22 campaign that has ended in an underwhelming 13th place finish. It’s a decent end result given the predicament they were in under Nigel Adkins in the early stages of the campaign, but compared to their hopes before the campaign, it will come as a disappointment.

However, signs for a positive future under Johnnie Jackson are there, and he will be eyeing a productive summer of recruitment ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Now, it has been claimed one man who has been identified as a potential target is Oxford United midfielder Gorrin.

According to Football Insider, Charlton Athletic are alongside fellow League One outfit Burton Albion in eyeing up the Spanish ace, who sees his contract at the Kassam Stadium expire this summer. The Tenerife-born ace has spent much of the season sidelined after an ACL injury in November, and there is uncertainty surrounding his future as his contract nears expiry.

A new deal on the table…

There is a chance that Gorrin remains at Oxford United though, with Karl Robinson seemingly keen on keeping him on board.

It emerged a few days ago that the U’s had offered a new contract to the former Sunderland academy talent, but it remains to be seen if Gorrin pens the deal or looks to move elsewhere at the end of his contract.

Gorrin’s strengths

The 28-year-old has shown he can star at League One level before, with the role he plays in guarding the Oxford United defence proving crucial for Robinson and co.

Gorrin’s ability to read the game and cut out the play with interceptions has made him a standout performer, with his tackling and passing ability making him a well-rounded defensive midfielder, so it’s understandable that Oxford United have offered him a new deal to try and keep him on board.