Tony Mowbray is set to leave Blackburn Rovers after five full seasons in charge.

Mowbray took charge of Blackburn Rovers in February 2017. He guided the club to promotion from League One in his first full season in charge of the club and has since established them in the Championship.

This season promised so much for Rovers who’ve been in and around the top-six throughout. But they’ve dropped out of contention and now Mowbray is set to part ways with the club this summer.

He’ll certainly leave a lasting legacy at the club. He’s done a good job in bringing about a new batch of players, whilst also competing at the top end of the Championship.

Here, we look at Mowbray’s top three signings at Blackburn Rovers…

Bradley Dack

Dack was signed in Mowbray’s first summer in charge. The midfielder fired Rovers to promotion that season, scoring 19 goals in League One and 15 in the following Championship season.

Injury though has hampered his last few seasons. He remains a key player when available and someone who the club have Mowbray to thank for.

Adam Armstrong

Armstrong was brought in permanently from Newcastle United in 2018. Rovers paid a small fee for the striker they eventually sold to Southampton for £15million, following his goal-scoring antics last season.

Last time round, Armstrong scored 28 goals in 40 Championship outings in what was a blistering campaign for the 25-year-old, though he’s only managed two Premier League goals for the Saints this time round.

Ben Brereton Diaz

Signed for more than £7million from Nottingham Forest in 2018, Brereton Diaz would take a while to get going in a Rovers shirt.

His first three seasons at the club saw him slowly making progress before bursting into life this time round, with 21 goals to his name in the Championship this season.

The Chilean could be moving on this summer, but Rovers will be in for a decent payday if he does.