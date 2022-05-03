Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens has said he wants to try and get a deal for Theo Archibald “sorted” along with some key players’ contracts.

Leyton Orient recruited Lincoln City winger Archibald on loan before the start of the 2021/22 season, and the former Celtic youngster has been a big hit since his arrival at Brisbane Road.

Across all competitions, the Scot has managed eight goals and nine assists in 41 outings for Leyton Orient, starring on the left or right-wing.

Now, with only one game remaining in the O’s season, boss Wellens has made it clear he wants to strike a deal for the loan ace.

Speaking to the club’s official website (as quoted by the Newham Recorder), Wellens said he wants to try and get Archibald “sorted” when discussing his plans for contracts. He also revealed his desire to agree new deals with key trio Tom James, Ruel Sotiriou and Aaron Drinan, saying:

“I want to try and get Theo sorted, Tom James sorted.

“I want to get Aaron Drinan a new deal, we don’t want him running out. He’s 24 next year, he has done great, he enjoys it here.

“And we want to give a new contract to Ruel. Once we get those four sorted, we can take a breath and make sure we get quality over quantity.”

Archibald’s Lincoln City future

Earlier last month, Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton said he couldn’t see a future for Archibald at Sincil Bank. However, the Imps boss has now left the club, so it remains to be seen how his situation with the club pans out.

It isn’t completely clear how long Archibald’s contract with Lincoln City is either. The Stacey West said back in December their understanding was that he is contracted to the club until the summer of 2023, but it awaits to be seen if further detail emerges ahead of the summer transfer window.

Regardless of his situation with the Imps, Wellens is keen to sort Archibald’s future as he looks to build on a strong start to life with Leyton Orient.