Fulham are monitoring Liverpool’s Joe Gomez ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Fulham claimed the Championship title with an emphatic 7-0 win over Luton Town last night, with Marco Silva’s side looking good to finally hold their own in the Premier League.

And ahead of what looks to be a busy summer for the Cottagers, a report from Football League World has revealed that the club are tracking Liverpool centre-back Gomez.

Their ‘sources’ have told them that ‘Fulham are monitoring Gomez and his situation at Liverpool, with the view of moving to bring him to Craven Cottage ahead of 2022/23‘.

Of course, this is nothing new – Fulham were linked with a move for Gomez several weeks ago now, and so this is yet another questionable transfer revelation from Football League World.

Upon Fulham’s original links to Gomez, which came to light almost two months ago now, the Londoners were told it would take £23million to sign Gomez this summer.

A keen signing?

Gomez is highly-rated at Liverpool and among Liverpool fans. But he’s seen his game time drop dramatically this season owing to the form of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

Gomes has been limited to just seven Premier League appearances this season and the time might be right for him to move on, find somewhere he can play regular football and get back to his best.

At 24 years old he remains a young footballer and one with plenty of potential. Having played the ‘Liverpool way’ for the past several seasons too, he’ll have a good degree of technical ability which will suit Silva’s Fulham.

Up next for the Cottagers is a trip to Sheffield United this weekend.