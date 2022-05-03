Portsmouth’s full focus will be on the summer after their 2021/22 campaign came to an end with the club sat in 10th place.

Portsmouth ended the season with a comprehensive 4-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend. Ultimately, Pompey’s inconsistency prevented them from ever making any serious inroads on the play-off fight, but their full focus will be on the summer transfer window after their League One season came to an end.

Here, we look at the latest news stories coming out of Portsmouth after the curtain closed on their 2021/22 campaign…

First of all, St. Mirren midfielder Ethan Erhahon is said to have been identified by Danny Cowley and co as a transfer target for the summer window. The 20-year-old looks to be a promising player for the future and it could take a “decent six-figure bid” to get the Scottish side to the negotiating table, the Daily Record has said.

Moreover, Cowley has been ramping up his search for non-league talents as Pompey bid to find any player outside of the Football League that looks ready to make the jump up in a shrewd move to pick up some impressive players on cheaper deals.

Elsewhere, decisions have been made on a host of Portsmouth’s academy players.

As confirmed on Monday, teenagers Dan Gifford and Alfie Bridgman have been handed another scholarship deal. However, Harvey Hughes, Izzy Kaba, Conor Manderson and David Setters have not been offered fresh terms and will be bidding to continue their careers elsewhere.

Finally, Portsmouth loan favourite Hayden Carter has failed to rule out a possible return to Fratton Park this summer, though he has made it clear that his desire is to play first-team football with parent club Blackburn Rovers after another strong showing in League One.