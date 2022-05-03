Fulham star Fabio Carvalho has left the door open to a shock stay at Craven Cottage despite claims he has already agreed to join Liverpool.

Fulham academy graduate Carvalho has played a pivotal role in helping the Cottagers back to the Premier League as Championship champions, and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, an exit seems highly likely.

It has been said that Liverpool, who tried and failed to sign the attacking midfielder in January, have struck a deal of £5m plus £2.7m in add-ons for him ahead of the summer. However now, as quoted by BBC Sport, Carvalho has made a shock suggestion over his future.

Speaking to BBC Radio London, Carvalho has revealed that he does now know what is going to happen this summer despite claims of an agreed move to Liverpool. When asked if he was going to miss his Fulham teammates, he said:

“We’ll see what happens at the end of the season.

“I’m not going to say I’m going to miss them because we don’t know what’s going to happen. We don’t know what’s going to happen, so we’ll see.

“The club’s going to be where it belongs, which is the Premier League, and we’ll see what happens. I’m just so proud of everyone, from the coaches, the staff, the players, the kit men.

“We’ll just see what happens next year.”

A twist in the tale?

Carvalho’s coy comments on his future with Fulham could be huge for the Cottagers after their return to the Premier League.

For months it has seemed as though the Portuguese starlet would be heading to Merseyside to join Liverpool, but his comments after Fulham’s promotion back to the Premier League have left question marks around his situation.

It could just be a case of Carvalho not wanting to confirm that he’ll be heading elsewhere just yet, but it has sparked a glimmer of hope that he could stay at Craven Cottage after all. With a deal to join Liverpool seemingly in place, maybe this transfer saga has another surprising twist around the corner.