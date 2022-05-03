Millwall boss Gary Rowett says the club will listen to offers for Mahlon Romeo this summer.

Romeo, 26, has spent this season on loan at Portsmouth in League One. The full-back featured 35 times in League One and impressed on the south coast, helping Pompey to achieve a 10th place finish under Danny Cowley.

But Romeo has recently been linked with a move to Cardiff City ahead of the summer. He’s under contract at The Den until 2024 and so the Lions are under no pressure to sell, but they might do so when Romeo’s stock is high.

As quoted by London News Online, Rowett said of Romeo’s future at the club:

“I’ve heard other managers talk about our player, which is understandable. The expectation is that I think we’re open to offers in the summer, which is why Mahlon left us to go to Portsmouth. He wanted to play regular football.

“I’m pretty sure he will want to do the same again next season, ideally for him at a higher level. We’ll see what happens.

“He is our player until we get an agreement or an opportunity that fits everybody then that’s what it is really.”

Romeo was on the books with both Arsenal and Gillingham as a youngster. But the Antigua & Barbuda international was given his chance at Millwall, for whom he’s since racked up 180 appearances in all competitions.

Uncertain future…

Romeo has certainly been a useful player for Millwall over the past several seasons, especially so in Rowett’s first two seasons at the helm.

He’s impressed on loan with Portsmouth and so he is deserving of regular football next season, and if Millwall can’t offer him that then it might be best for the full-back to look for pastures new.

If Millwall can get a good deal for Romeo then it would be good business for the club – Rowett has brought through a new batch of youngsters over the past couple of seasons and it’s thrown Romeo down the pecking order.

But with interest in Romeo rife, now might be the best time to sell.